Suscripciones a revistas
Eliminar anuncios por £3/mes
Iniciar Sesión

Una verificación de la realidad: la restauración de los corales no salvará los arrecifes del mundo

Síganos en Google News
Suscríbete a nuestro boletín semanal
Un vivero de corales en las Maldivas (Luca Saponari / Universidad de Milán, CC BY-ND)
Un vivero de corales en las Maldivas (Luca Saponari / Universidad de Milán, CC BY-ND)

It’s not a message any diver will want to hear, but independent research into coral restoration projects worldwide has led COREY JA BRADSHAW of Flinders University, CLELIA MULÀ of the University of Western Australia, GIOVANNI STRONA of the University of Helsinki and their team to a tough conclusion

Coral reefs are much more than just a pretty place to visit. They are among the world’s richest ecosystems, hosting about a third of all marine species.

These reefs also directly benefit más de mil millones de personas, providing livelihoods and food security, as well as protection from storms and coastal erosion.

Without coral reefs, the world would be a much poorer place. So when corals die or become damaged, many people try to restore them. But the enormity of the task is growing as the climate keeps warming.

In nuestra nueva investigación, we examined the full extent of existing coral-restoration projects worldwide. We looked at what drives their success or failure, and how much it would actually cost to restore what’s already been lost. Restoring the reefs we’ve already lost around the world could cost up to A$26 trillion (£12.5 trillion).

Closeup of a bleached (white) coral in blue water
Blanqueado Acropora corals in the Maldives (Davide Seveso / University of Milan)
Tabla de contenidos.
Tabla de contenidos.

Pérdidas globales

Sadly, coral reefs are suffering all over the world. Global warming and marine heatwaves are the main culprits, but sobrepesca y contaminación empeorar las cosas.

When sea temperatures climb above the seasonal average for sustained periods, corals can become blanqueado. They lose colour as they expel their algas simbióticas when stressed, revealing the white skeleton underneath. Severe bleaching can kill coral.

Coral bleaching and mass coral deaths are now commonplace. Last month, a massive warmwater plume bleached large areas of Ningaloo Reef on Australia’s north-west coast just as large sections of the northern Great Barrier Reef were bleaching on the north-east coast.

Since early 2023, mass coral-bleaching has occurred throughout the tropics and parts of the Indian Ocean.

Over the past 40 years, the extent of coral reefs has halved. As climate change continues, bleaching events and coral deaths will hacerse más común. Más de 90% of coral reefs are at risk of long-term degradation by the end of the century.

Underwater view of dead corals in the Maldives, with a few small fish in the distance.
Dead corals in the Maldives following a bleaching event (Simone Montano / University of Milan)

Direct intervention

Coral reef restoration can take muchas formas, including removing coral-eating species such as pez loro, transferring coral spawn or even manipulating the local community of microbes to improve coral survival.

But by far the most common type of restoration is “el cultivo ”, where coral fragments grown in nurseries are transplanted back to the reef.

The problem is scale. Coral restoration can be done successfully only at a small scale. Most projects operate only over several hundred or a few thousand square metres. Compare that with nearly 12,000sq km of loss and degradation between 2009 and 2018. Restoration projects come nowhere near the scale needed to offset losses from climate change and other threats.

Video de Youtube
Conservationists work to garden coral and help preserve these unique life-forms

Sky-high costs

Coral restoration is costoso, ranging from around $10,000 to $226 million (£4,800-£109m) per hectare. The wide range reflects the variable costs of different techniques used, ease of access and cost of labour.

For example, coral gardening (coral fragments grown in nurseries transplanted back to the reef) is relatively cheap (median cost $558,000 or £270,000 per hectare) compared with seeding coral larvae (median $830,000 or £400,000 per hectare). Building artificial reefs can cost up to $226 million (£109m) per hectare.

We estimated that it would cost más de $ 1.6 billones (£772m) to restore just 10% of degraded coral areas globally. This is using the lowest cost per hectare and assuming that all restoration projects are successful.

Even our conservative estimate is four times more than the total investment in coral restoration over the past decade ($410m or £198m).

But it’s reasonable to use the highest cost per hectare, given high failure rates, the need to use several techniques at the same site, and the great expense of working on remote reefs. Restoring 10% of degraded coral areas globally, at $226 million a hectare, would cost more than $26 trillion (£12.5 trillion) – almost 10 times Australia’s annual GDP.

It is therefore financially impossible to tackle the ongoing loss of coral reefs with restoration, even if local projects can still provide some benefits.

Two divers tend coral (_Acropora tenuis_ and _Acropora muricata_) 'rope' nurseries in the Maldives
Rope nurseries nurture coral fragments until they’re ready to be planted out (Luca Saponari / University of Milan)

Ubicación, ubicación, ubicación

Nuestra Segun una investigacion also looked at what drives the choice of restoration sites. We found that it depends mostly on how close a reef is to human settlements.

By itself, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. But we also found that restoration actions were more likely to occur in reefs already degraded by human activity and with fewer coral species.

This means that we’re not necessarily targeting sites where restoration is most likely to succeed, or of greatest ecological importance.

Another limitation is that coral gardening normally involves only a few coral species – the easiest to rear and transplant. While this can still increase coral cover, it does not restore coral diversity en la medida necesario for healthy, resilient ecosystems.

Measuring ‘success’

Another sad reality is that more than a third of all coral restoration efforts fallar. The reasons why can include poor planning, unproven technologies, insufficient monitoring and subsequent heatwaves.

Unfortunately, there’s no standard way to collect data or report on restoration projects. This makes it difficult – or impossible – to identify conditions leading to success, and reduces the pace of improvement.

Succeed now, fail later

Most coral transplants are monitored for fewer than 18 months. Even if they survive that period, there’s no guarantee that they will last longer. The long-term success rate is unknown.

When we examined the likelihood of extreme heat events immediately following restoration and in coming decades, encontramos that most restored sites had already experienced severe bleaching shortly after restoration. It will be difficult to find locations that will be spared from future global warming.

A coral tree nursery in the Maldives with bleached _Pocillopora verrucosa_ between healthy _Acropora tenuis_ colonies.
Sometimes the young coral is bleached before the restoration project is complete (Davide Seveso / University of Milan)

No substitute for climate action

Coral restoration has the potential to be a valuable tool in certain circumstances: when it promotes community engagement and addresses local needs. But it is not yet – and might never be – feasible to scale up sufficiently to have meaningful long-term positive effects on coral-reef ecosystems.

This reality check should stimulate constructive debate about when and where restoration is worthwhile. Without stemming the pace and magnitude of climate change, Tenemos little power to save coral reefs from massive losses over the coming century and beyond.

Other conservation approaches such as establishing, maintaining and enforcing áreas marinas protegidas y mejorar la calidad del agua could improve the chance that a coral restoration project will work. These efforts could also support local human communities with incentives for conservation.

Reinforcing complementary strategies could therefore bolster ecosystem resilience, extending the reach and success of coral restoration projects.

Corey J. A. Bradshaw is Matthew Flinders Professor of Global Ecology and Node Leader in the ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures at Universidad de Flinders; Clelia Mulà is a PhD student in Marine Ecology at the Universidad de Australia Occidental y giovanni strona is Doctoral program supervisor at the Universidad de Helsinki

Este artículo se republica de La conversación bajo una licencia Creative Commons. Leer el articulo original.

También en Divernet: El proyecto de coral ReefSeed es bien recibido en Maldivas, Científicos descubren corales tolerantes al calor ocultos a simple vista, Nuestros modelos digitales 3D podrían ayudar a revivir enormes arrecifes de coral, Gran aumento de resistencia al calor gracias a los supercorales de Secore

Últimos Episodio del podcast de Scuba Diver Mag
@jaketarren #askmark ¡Hola! He estado aprendiendo sobre el montaje lateral y me cuesta encontrar un ejemplo claro de cómo montar los tanques. Sé que lo explicarán en el curso, pero necesito saber qué comprar antes de empezar la clase; no hay una buena tienda de montaje lateral cerca. ¿Podrías enseñarme cómo se montan los tanques de montaje lateral y los tanques de descompresión/etapa, por favor? Visita nuestra página web para más noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, consejos y reportajes de viajes: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Enlaces de afiliados importantes que debes seguir 🔗 ¡15% de descuento en la oferta de eSIM internacional! Usa el código: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Compra equipo de buceo aquí: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔 Si buscas un equipo de buceo que se ajuste a tu estilo, no busques más. 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Manténgase conectado con nosotros. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Hilos: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Sitio web: https://divernet.com/ Sitio web: https://godivingshow.com/ Sitio web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Para consultas comerciales: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Videos sugeridos para ti: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ Español: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ Acerca de Scuba Diver Magazine. ¡Bienvenidos a Scuba Diver Magazine! Nos apasiona todo lo relacionado con el mundo submarino. Como revista de distribución gratuita en Europa, Australia y Nueva Zelanda, te ofrecemos lo último en buceo, desde destinos de viaje épicos y reseñas honestas de equipos hasta consejos de expertos, noticias e inspiradoras historias submarinas. Tanto si eres un buceador experimentado como si estás empezando tu aventura submarina, nuestro contenido está diseñado para mantenerte informado, inspirado y listo para tu próxima inmersión. ¡Sumérgete, explora y mantente conectado con el mundo del buceo con nosotros! ¡Únete y no te pierdas ninguna aventura! Para consultas comerciales, utiliza la siguiente información de contacto: 📩 Correo electrónico: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 ¿Te apasiona el buceo? ¡Suscríbete ahora para recibir consejos de viaje de buceo, reseñas de equipos, consejos de buceo, inmersiones épicas, noticias de buceo e historias submarinas! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark ¡Hola! He estado aprendiendo sobre montaje lateral y me cuesta encontrar un ejemplo claro de cómo montar los tanques. Sé que lo explicarán en la capacitación, pero necesito saber qué comprar antes de tomar la clase; no hay un buen taller de montaje lateral cerca.

¿Puedes mostrarme cómo se montan los tanques laterales y los tanques de decoración/escenario, por favor?

Visite nuestro sitio web para obtener más noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, e informes de viajes: https://divernet.com/

✅ Enlaces de afiliados importantes a seguir

¡15% de descuento en eSIM internacionales! Usa el código: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Compra equipo de buceo aquí:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Manténgase conectado con nosotros.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Hilos: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Sitio web: https://divernet.com/
Sitio web: https://godivingshow.com/
Sitio web: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Para consultas comerciales: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

Vídeos sugeridos para ti:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Acerca de la revista Scuba Diver.

¡Bienvenidos a la revista Scuba Diver! Nos apasiona todo lo relacionado con el mundo submarino. Como revista de distribución gratuita en Europa, Australia y Nueva Zelanda, te ofrecemos lo último en buceo, desde destinos de viaje inolvidables y reseñas honestas de equipos hasta consejos de expertos, noticias e inspiradoras historias submarinas.

Tanto si eres un buceador experimentado como si estás empezando tu aventura submarina, nuestro contenido está diseñado para mantenerte informado, inspirado y listo para tu próxima inmersión. ¡Sumérgete, explora y mantente conectado con el mundo del buceo con nosotros! ¡Únete y no te pierdas ninguna aventura!

Para consultas comerciales, utilice la información de contacto a continuación:

📩 Correo electrónico: info@scubadivermag.com

¿Te encanta el buceo? ¡Suscríbete ahora para recibir consejos de viaje, reseñas de equipo, consejos de buceo, inmersiones épicas, noticias de buceo e historias submarinas!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

¿Cómo se monta un cilindro de montaje lateral?

@martink72 #askmark ¿Cómo conecto una linterna a mi botella de dos o tres cilindros para que mi compañero pueda verme o encontrarme incluso con poca visibilidad o de noche? El cordón típico de estos dispositivos siempre deja que la luz caiga hacia abajo y la oscurece. Visita nuestro sitio web para más noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, consejos y reportajes de viajes: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Enlaces de afiliados importantes que debes seguir 🔗 ¡15% de descuento en la oferta de eSIM internacional! Usa el código: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Compra equipo de buceo aquí: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔 Si buscas un equipo de buceo que se ajuste a tu estilo, no busques más. 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Manténgase conectado con nosotros. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Hilos: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Sitio web: https://divernet.com/ Sitio web: https://godivingshow.com/ Sitio web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Para consultas comerciales: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Videos sugeridos para ti: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ Español: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ Acerca de Scuba Diver Magazine. ¡Bienvenidos a Scuba Diver Magazine! Nos apasiona todo lo relacionado con el mundo submarino. Como revista de distribución gratuita en Europa, Australia y Nueva Zelanda, te ofrecemos lo último en buceo, desde destinos de viaje épicos y reseñas honestas de equipos hasta consejos de expertos, noticias e inspiradoras historias submarinas. Tanto si eres un buceador experimentado como si estás empezando tu aventura submarina, nuestro contenido está diseñado para mantenerte informado, inspirado y listo para tu próxima inmersión. ¡Sumérgete, explora y mantente conectado con el mundo del buceo con nosotros! ¡Únete y no te pierdas ninguna aventura! Para consultas comerciales, utiliza la siguiente información de contacto: 📩 Correo electrónico: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 ¿Te apasiona el buceo? ¡Suscríbete ahora para recibir consejos de viaje de buceo, reseñas de equipos, consejos de buceo, inmersiones épicas, noticias de buceo e historias submarinas! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark ¿Cómo conecto una luz intermitente a mi linterna de dos o tres cilindros para que mi compañero pueda verme o encontrarme incluso con poca visibilidad o de noche? El cordón típico de estos dispositivos siempre deja que la luz caiga hacia abajo y la oscurece.
Visite nuestro sitio web para obtener más noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, e informes de viajes: https://divernet.com/

✅ Enlaces de afiliados importantes a seguir

¡15% de descuento en eSIM internacionales! Usa el código: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Compra equipo de buceo aquí:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Manténgase conectado con nosotros.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Hilos: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Sitio web: https://divernet.com/
Sitio web: https://godivingshow.com/
Sitio web: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Para consultas comerciales: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

Vídeos sugeridos para ti:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Acerca de la revista Scuba Diver.

¡Bienvenidos a la revista Scuba Diver! Nos apasiona todo lo relacionado con el mundo submarino. Como revista de distribución gratuita en Europa, Australia y Nueva Zelanda, te ofrecemos lo último en buceo, desde destinos de viaje inolvidables y reseñas honestas de equipos hasta consejos de expertos, noticias e inspiradoras historias submarinas.

Tanto si eres un buceador experimentado como si estás empezando tu aventura submarina, nuestro contenido está diseñado para mantenerte informado, inspirado y listo para tu próxima inmersión. ¡Sumérgete, explora y mantente conectado con el mundo del buceo con nosotros! ¡Únete y no te pierdas ninguna aventura!

Para consultas comerciales, utilice la información de contacto a continuación:

📩 Correo electrónico: info@scubadivermag.com

¿Te encanta el buceo? ¡Suscríbete ahora para recibir consejos de viaje, reseñas de equipo, consejos de buceo, inmersiones épicas, noticias de buceo e historias submarinas!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

¿Cómo puedo conectarme una luz estroboscópica intermitente para que mi compañero pueda verme? #askmark #buceo

Visita el sitio web de Wakatobi Resort: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% de descuento en la oferta internacional de eSIM. Usa el código: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NUESTROS SITIOS WEB Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía subacuática, consejos y sugerencias, reseñas de equipos de buceo Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía subacuática, consejos y sugerencias, informes de viajes Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único show de buceo en el Reino Unido Sitio web: Español: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SÍGUENOS EN LAS REDES SOCIALES FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos los elementos esenciales de tu equipo. Considera usar el enlace de afiliado de arriba para apoyar el canal. La información en este video no pretende ni implica ser un sustituto del entrenamiento profesional de buceo ni de las recomendaciones de cada fabricante. Todo el contenido, incluyendo texto, gráficos, imágenes e información, contenido en este video es solo para fines de información general y no reemplaza el entrenamiento de un instructor de buceo calificado ni los requisitos específicos de los fabricantes de equipos.

Visite el sitio web del complejo Wakatobi:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% de descuento en eSIM internacionales. Usa el código: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NUESTROS SITIOS WEB

Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, reseñas de equipos de buceo
Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, informes de viajes
Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único espectáculo de buceo en el Reino Unido
Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SÍGUENOS EN REDES SOCIALES

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para obtener todos los elementos esenciales de su equipo. Considere utilizar el enlace de afiliado de arriba para respaldar el canal.

La información que se incluye en este video no pretende sustituir la capacitación profesional de buceo ni las recomendaciones de cada fabricante. Todo el contenido, incluidos textos, gráficos, imágenes e información, que se incluye en este video es solo para fines de información general y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado ni los requisitos específicos de los fabricantes de equipos.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

¿Es este el mejor centro de buceo del mundo? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Suscríbete

¡MANTENGÁMONOS EN CONTACTO!

Obtenga un resumen semanal de todas las noticias y artículos de Divernet Máscara de buceo
¡No enviamos spam! Lea nuestro política de privacidad para más información.
Suscríbete
Notificar de
invitado

0 Comentarios
Más votados
Más Nuevos Más antiguo
Comentarios en línea
Ver todos los comentarios
Comentarios Recientes
Michael Gerberg: Un buceador muere tras perseguir una GoPro
Neil Saari: Un buceador muere tras perseguir una GoPro
Reggie: Un buceador muere tras perseguir una GoPro
Lina: Un buceador muere tras perseguir una GoPro
señor: Un buceador muere tras perseguir una GoPro
Noticias Recientes
El FBI arresta a un instructor de buceo fugitivo por cargos sexuales El FBI arresta a un instructor de buceo fugitivo por cargos sexuales
Buzos identifican un naufragio de la fiebre del oro holandesa en Australia Buzos identifican un naufragio de la fiebre del oro holandesa en Australia
Un buceador muere tras perseguir una GoPro Un buceador muere tras perseguir una GoPro
Un raro ánfora sellada que revelará secretos Un raro ánfora sellada que revelará secretos
La CMAS sanciona a los divemasters de pesca submarina La CMAS sanciona a los divemasters de pesca submarina
El dueño de una tienda de buceo explica por qué murió su hijo y su segunda muerte en Ontario. El dueño de una tienda de buceo explica por qué murió su hijo y su segunda muerte en Ontario.
Contáctanos
Facebook x-twitter Instagram YouTube Temas Tiktok
Las imágenes no atribuidas en este sitio son propiedad intelectual del fotógrafo.
Contacto Revista DIVER para obtener más detalles.
Facebook x-twitter Instagram YouTube Temas Tiktok
Copyright 2025  Rork Media Limited Todos los derechos reservados.
Suscripciones de regalo
Suscríbete por £3/mes