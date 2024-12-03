La próxima generación de registros de inmersiones en línea

While some people are still content to break out the old-fashioned paper logbook and sit down post-dive to scribble away the details of their last dive, more and more divers are turning to more-advanced, more-interactive methods of keeping a record of their dives – and the new en línea dive log from www.divelogs.com Cuenta con una gran cantidad de características innovadoras.

Versión 3 de la en línea dive log is fully integrated into an extensive world map database of diving locations, and enables the user to easily keep track of their equipment, dives, and trips – and with it all being based en línea, you can access your data from anywhere in the world simply by logging in.

En el centro de este producto fácil de usar, que está diseñado para funcionar en teléfonos inteligentes y computadoras de escritorio grandes, se encuentra un registro de inmersiones avanzado, basado en cuadrícula y totalmente editable, que fue diseñado desde el principio para ahorrarle tiempo y esfuerzo, y hacer que la entrada de datos sea más eficiente. Incorpora filtros personalizados premium y edición de copiar y pegar en varias inmersiones al mismo tiempo, al igual que Excel.

El registro de inmersiones es mucho más que un simple registro de tus inmersiones. Está repleto de funciones innovadoras, como la posibilidad de buscar un sitio de buceo en la amplia biblioteca de ubicaciones, obtener acceso a la base de datos premium de identificación de peces de DiveLogs o administrar el equipo que utilizas.

El sistema en línea dive log has the ability to import from multiple different file formats and applications, and you can export all of your data in standard UDDF file format.

Edición de cuadrícula, muy similar a Excel

DiveLogs Mike Fenney said: “We spend so much time, money, and effort to go diving! An en línea dive log is a real opportunity to go beyond the basics of when, where, and what I did in my dives. It should be more than just a record – it should help us relive those dives in our memories, see big picture trends in how we can (and did!) improve, and get a feel for just how much of this big blue planet we have explored. And it should be easy and fast to use.

“Éste siempre ha sido el objetivo detrás divelogs.comEl gran planeta azul que hicimos hace muchos años con nuestros hermosos mosaicos de mapas base (ver esto en funcionamiento en un monitor a escala real es especial). La versión 3 es rápida y fácil de usar y viene con el primer registro de inmersiones en cuadrícula totalmente editable en línea del mundo que se comporta como Excel.

“Now, the latest features of version 3.1 of our online dive log are focused on the other two: memories (seeing photos and videos embedded in your dives), and big picture trends with the new analytics module (of all the charts we created when testing the analytics module, it was the ability to see the relationship between SAC rate and weight carried that showcased the level of insights available).”

Sus datos se almacenan y respaldan de forma segura en el servidor dedicado de DiveLogs en un centro de datos del Reino Unido y, al ser ecológico, esta instalación utiliza energía 100 por ciento renovable.

The standard online dive log is feature-rich, with no limits on number of dives entered, but there are premium features available – such as access to the Fish ID database (as mentioned above) and advanced editing tools – for an annual suscripción that costs £20 (or an equivalent amount if available in your local currency).

Puede acceder a todo tipo de datos analíticos, incluido el uso de gas, la profundidad máxima, la tasa de SAC y más.

Redefiniendo el registro de inmersiones

En el corazón de la Versión 3 se encuentra el registro de inmersiones en línea, que se mantiene en una cuadrícula avanzada con muchas formas de realizar ediciones e importaciones rápidas de inmersiones, e incluye gráficos de perfiles interactivos, así como una estrecha integración con su lista de equipos y el mapa base, para brindarle una gran cantidad de información sobre el equipo que ha usado y dónde ha buceado, todo a su alcance.

You can add, import and delete dives in the online log book, bring in your ordenador de buceo profiles, add comments, photographs and videos, and show alerts and gas switching, manage your dive log buddies, edit the dive gear you used on dives, and link it all to the dive site database.

You can easily manage your photographs and videos within DiveLogs

Conozca su equipo

¿No recuerdas qué equipo usaste en tu última inmersión? ¿Te cuesta recordar qué lastre necesitaste? Una cuadrícula de equipo separada contiene todo tu equipo de buceo y cualquier artículo de alquiler, lo que te permite crear grupos de equipo, agregar y editar tus listas de equipo de buceo y ver el historial de uso de tu equipo.

Puede acceder a la base de datos de identificación de peces y saber dónde se han avistado especies específicas.

Explora nuestro mundo acuático

Una característica fundamental de la versión 3 del registro de inmersiones en línea es la base de datos de mapas del mundo, muy interactiva y de hermoso diseño. Se integra completamente con el registro de inmersiones, lo que agrega una dimensión completamente nueva cuando se consultan inmersiones anteriores. Sin embargo, es mucho más que una forma de marcar dónde se ha buceado. También es un recurso grande y en crecimiento que puede ayudarlo a encontrar su próximo lugar para bucear, y puede ayudar a otros usuarios del registro de inmersiones dejando comentarios, para que puedan decidir si ese sitio de buceo en particular es para ellos.