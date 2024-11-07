El mayor recurso en línea para buceadores
Dos conocidas tablas de buceo en vivo brillan

El Blue Voyager en llamas cerca de Malé, en las Maldivas
Dos barcos vida a bordo muy conocidos por los buceadores, uno que opera en el Mar Rojo egipcio y el otro en las Maldivas, han sufrido lo que se informa son incendios catastróficos.

El de tres pisos Nouran, operado por Exploradores del Mar Rojo, is understood to have caught fire last night (6 November) while at Daedalus Reef, though the cause of the blaze is unknown. Guests and crew were evacuated from the boat and taken to Hurghada.

El crucero de vida a bordo con casco de caoba de 36 metros, construido en 2006, realizaba itinerarios tanto por el norte como por el sur del Mar Rojo desde Hurghada, con viajes regulares de una semana al sur que incluían a los Brothers, Daedalus y Elphinstone. Tenía capacidad para 24 invitados y contaba con instalaciones para buceadores técnicos. 

“Thankfully, all guests and crew were safely evacuated without any injuries, and everyone is now back on land,” said Red Sea Explorers in a statement. “Despite the swift and professional efforts of our crew the fire could not be contained, and we were unable to save mv Nouran.

“While the safety of our guests and crew is our foremost priority, the loss of MV Nouran is profoundly felt. She was not just a vessel; she was a home, both for us and for the many guests who shared unforgettable journeys aboard her.

“We have been deeply moved by the outpouring of kind and supportive messages from our clients and business partners. These condolences bring warmth on a difficult day, and we are incredibly grateful for the compassion shown by our community.

“Our team is working diligently to find solutions for guests who have bookings on mv Nouran for the remainder of the season. We will be reaching out to each agent and customer as soon as possible with further information.”

Blue Voyager was on break

Mientras tanto, en las Maldivas, el yate con casco de acero de 37 metros viajero azul, operado por Maestros de vida a bordo, se incendió en las primeras horas de hoy (7 de noviembre) mientras estaba en una pausa de mantenimiento en el puerto de Hulhumalé, cerca de la capital, Malé, por lo que no hubo buzos invitados involucrados y no hubo otras víctimas.

El galardonado viajero azul Fue construido en 2001 y podía transportar a 26 huéspedes en sus tres suites y 10 camarotes. Era el único barco de la flota Master que operaba en las Maldivas.

“Tras intentar controlar el incendio, toda la tripulación evacuó el barco de forma segura”, afirmó Master Liveaboards. “Ya estamos evaluando los problemas creados por el incendio en los próximos viajes. Los huéspedes que puedan verse afectados serán contactados a su debido tiempo.

“Nos sentimos aliviados de que este incidente no haya sido más grave y de que todos los que estaban a bordo están a salvo”.

This article has been updated to include Red Sea Explorers’ statement.

