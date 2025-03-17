Suscripciones a revistas
Eliminar anuncios por £3/mes
Iniciar Sesión

British tourist dead after Thailand dive boat fire

Síganos en Google News
Suscríbete a nuestro boletín semanal
Thailand

A 26-year-old British backpacker has died after a fire ripped through a dive boat some six miles off the coast of Koh Tao in Thailand.

Alexandra Clarke had asked the guides on the boat if she could use the bathroom shortly before the blaze broke out in the engine room on the Davy Jones Locker vessel at around 9.15am on Sunday 16th March.

A total of 22 people were on board the boat – 16 tourists, four dive instructors, a boat captain, and a crew member. All others on board have been accounted for.

Miss Clarke was originally listed as missing, but it has been confirmed by Surat Thani police chief Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikhong that her body was found on the burned-out vessel.

According to reports, the cause of the fire was related to a malfunction which occurred while the tanks were being filled with compressed air.

Photo credit: Surat Thani Provincial Public Relations Office

Últimos Episodio del podcast de Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark, excelente video, me encanta tu contenido. Recientemente hice una prueba hidrostática de mi cilindro y estaba lleno de aire. ¿Cuánto tiempo se puede mantener el aire en el cilindro antes de usarlo? Además, ¿la tienda de buceo puede drenar el aire y llenarlo con nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NUESTROS SITIOS WEB Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía subacuática, consejos y sugerencias, reseñas de equipos de buceo Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía subacuática, consejos y sugerencias, informes de viajes Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único espectáculo de buceo en el Reino Unido Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SÍGUENOS EN LAS REDES SOCIALES FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para obtener todos los elementos esenciales de su equipo. Considere usar el enlace de afiliado anterior para apoyar el canal. La información de este video no pretende ni implica sustituir la capacitación profesional de buceo ni las recomendaciones de todos los fabricantes. Todo el contenido, incluidos texto, gráficos, imágenes e información, incluido este video es solo para fines de información general y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado ni los requisitos específicos de los fabricantes de equipos.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark, excelente video, me encanta tu contenido. Recientemente hice una prueba hidrostática de mi cilindro y estaba lleno de aire. ¿Cuánto tiempo se puede mantener el aire en el cilindro antes de usarlo? Además, ¿la tienda de buceo puede drenar el aire y llenarlo con nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NUESTROS SITIOS WEB

Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, reseñas de equipos de buceo
Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, informes de viajes
Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único espectáculo de buceo en el Reino Unido
Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SÍGUENOS EN REDES SOCIALES

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para obtener todos los elementos esenciales de su equipo. Considere utilizar el enlace de afiliado de arriba para respaldar el canal.

La información que se incluye en este video no pretende sustituir la capacitación profesional de buceo ni las recomendaciones de cada fabricante. Todo el contenido, incluidos textos, gráficos, imágenes e información, que se incluye en este video es solo para fines de información general y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado ni los requisitos específicos de los fabricantes de equipos.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

¿Cuánto tiempo se puede conservar el aire en un cilindro? #AskMark #buceo

Lista completa de ferias de buceo con enlaces: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 DE ENERO: Boot Düsseldorf (Salón Náutico Internacional) 1-2 DE FEBRERO: Duikvaker 21-23 DE FEBRERO: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21-23 DE FEBRERO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malasia 1-2 DE MARZO: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 DE MARZO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 DE MARZO: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 DE ABRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22-25 DE MAYO: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 DE MAYO – 1 DE JUNIO: Scuba Show 13-15 DE JUNIO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6-7 DE SEPTIEMBRE: GO Diving ANZ Show 17-19 DE OCTUBRE: Charlas de buceo 11-14 DE NOVIEMBRE: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NUESTROS SITIOS WEB Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía subacuática, consejos y sugerencias, reseñas de equipos de buceo Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía subacuática, consejos y sugerencias, informes de viajes Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único espectáculo de buceo en el Reino Unido Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SÍGUENOS EN LAS REDES SOCIALES FACEBOOK: Español: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos los elementos esenciales de su equipo. Considere usar el enlace de afiliado anterior para apoyar el canal. La información en este video no pretende ni implica ser un sustituto de la capacitación profesional de buceo o recomendaciones de cada fabricante. Todo el contenido, incluidos texto, gráficos, imágenes e información, incluido este video es solo para fines de información general y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado ni los requisitos específicos de los fabricantes de equipos. 00:00 Introducción 01:35 Anuncio de Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterráneo 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Charlas de buceo 11:58 DEMA

Lista completa de espectáculos de buceo con enlaces:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

DEL 18 AL 26 DE ENERO: Boot Düsseldorf (Salón Náutico Internacional)
1-2 DE FEBRERO: Duikvaker
21-23 DE FEBRERO: Salón Europeo del Buceo (EUDI)
DEL 21 AL 23 DE FEBRERO: Exposición de viajes a complejos turísticos de buceo (DRT), Malasia
1 Y 2 DE MARZO: GO Diving Show (la feria de buceo del Reino Unido)
15 Y 16 DE MARZO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28-30 DE MARZO: Salón del buceo en el Mediterráneo
DEL 4 AL 6 DE ABRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
DEL 22 AL 25 DE MAYO: Exposición de buceo de Tailandia (TDEX)
31 DE MAYO – 1 DE JUNIO: Scuba Show
DEL 13 AL 15 DE JUNIO: Exposición Internacional de Buceo de Malasia (MIDE)
6 Y 7 DE SEPTIEMBRE: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 DE OCTUBRE: Charlas de buceo
DEL 11 AL 14 DE NOVIEMBRE: Exposición DEMA

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NUESTROS SITIOS WEB

Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, reseñas de equipos de buceo
Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, informes de viajes
Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único espectáculo de buceo en el Reino Unido
Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SÍGUENOS EN REDES SOCIALES

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para obtener todos los elementos esenciales de su equipo. Considere utilizar el enlace de afiliado de arriba para respaldar el canal.

La información que se incluye en este video no pretende sustituir la capacitación profesional de buceo ni las recomendaciones de cada fabricante. Todo el contenido, incluidos textos, gráficos, imágenes e información, que se incluye en este video es solo para fines de información general y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado ni los requisitos específicos de los fabricantes de equipos.
00: 00 Introducción
01:35 Anuncio de Scuba.com
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show Reino Unido
06:24 ADEX Oztek
07:06 Mediterráneo
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Espectáculo de buceo
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Buceo ANZ
11:09 Charlas de buceo
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Próximos eventos de buceo en 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

El buceador estadounidense Barrington Scott ha conseguido un récord Guinness verificado por el tiempo más rápido en bucear en los siete continentes. El Ayuntamiento de Cartagena dice que se está preparando para restringir el acceso al sistema de la Cueva del Agua, en el sur de España, tras la muerte de una buceadora de 37 años allí el 18 de enero. Y un constructor de hábitats submarinos acaba de ampliar el récord por el tiempo más largo pasado sumergido. Español: https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #buceo #buceo #scubadiver Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NUESTROS SITIOS WEB Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, Submarino Fotografía, consejos y sugerencias, reseñas de equipos de buceo Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, consejos y sugerencias, informes de viajes Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único espectáculo de buceo en el Reino Unido Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SÍGUENOS EN LAS REDES SOCIALES FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos los elementos esenciales de tu equipo. Considera usar el enlace de afiliado anterior para apoyar el canal. La información en este video no pretende ni implica ser un sustituto de la capacitación profesional de buceo o recomendaciones para cada fabricante. Todo el contenido, incluidos textos, gráficos, imágenes e información incluidos en este video es solo para fines de información general y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado ni los requisitos específicos de los fabricantes de equipos.

El buceador estadounidense Barrington Scott ha conseguido un récord Guinness verificado por el tiempo más rápido en bucear en los siete continentes. El Ayuntamiento de Cartagena dice que se está preparando para restringir el acceso al sistema de la Cueva del Agua, en el sur de España, tras la muerte de una buceadora de 37 años allí el 18 de enero. Y un constructor de hábitats submarinos acaba de ampliar el récord por el tiempo más largo pasado sumergido.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NUESTROS SITIOS WEB

Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, reseñas de equipos de buceo
Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, informes de viajes
Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único espectáculo de buceo en el Reino Unido
Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SÍGUENOS EN REDES SOCIALES

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para obtener todos los elementos esenciales de su equipo. Considere utilizar el enlace de afiliado de arriba para respaldar el canal.

La información que se incluye en este video no pretende sustituir la capacitación profesional de buceo ni las recomendaciones de cada fabricante. Todo el contenido, incluidos textos, gráficos, imágenes e información, que se incluye en este video es solo para fines de información general y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado ni los requisitos específicos de los fabricantes de equipos.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Cierran cueva española tras accidente mortal #scuba #podcast #news

Suscríbete

¡MANTENGÁMONOS EN CONTACTO!

Obtenga un resumen semanal de todas las noticias y artículos de Divernet Máscara de buceo
¡No enviamos spam! Lea nuestro política de privacidad para más información.
Suscríbete
Notificar de
invitado

0 Comentarios
Más votados
Más Nuevos Más antiguo
Comentarios en línea
Ver todos los comentarios
Comentarios Recientes
cole w: Aggressor Signature Lodges se expande a Tailandia
nik blanco: Sumergiéndonos en el lejano oeste de Cuba
Gaby cortaberria: Irlanda obtiene su primer arrecife artificial
Simón Walsh: Muerte de corales en el Caribe
Alexander bajo: Una nueva empresa se hace cargo de Scubaverse
Noticias Recientes
British tourist dead after Thailand dive boat fire British tourist dead after Thailand dive boat fire
Margo Peyton de Kids Sea Camp nombrada Pionera del Año por Beneath the Sea Margo Peyton de Kids Sea Camp nombrada Pionera del Año por Beneath the Sea
El Taller Nacional Green Fins traza una hoja de ruta para iniciativas de turismo marino sostenible El Taller Nacional Green Fins traza una hoja de ruta para iniciativas de turismo marino sostenible
El Emperador Siete Mares devastado por el fuego El Emperador Siete Mares devastado por el fuego
Aggressor Signature Lodges se expande a Tailandia Aggressor Signature Lodges se expande a Tailandia
Todo está bien en Wakatobi Todo está bien en Wakatobi
Contáctanos
Facebook x-twitter @Instagram YouTube Temas
Las imágenes no atribuidas en este sitio son propiedad intelectual del fotógrafo.
Contacto Revista DIVER para obtener más detalles.
Facebook x-twitter @Instagram YouTube Temas
Copyright 2025  Rork Media Limited Todos los derechos reservados.
Suscripciones de regalo
Suscríbete por £3/mes