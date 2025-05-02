Suscripciones a revistas
Halcyon se dirige a los instructores con Symbios

Ecosistema Halcyon Symbios (Bori Bannett)
Ecosistema Halcyon Symbios (Bori Bannett)

A substantial dive-computadora discount offer designed for certified diving instructors is the latest initiative from US dive-gear manufacturer Halcyon Dive Systems. It says it has come up with a tailored programme to make it easier for educators to experience and, it hopes, spread its Symbios Ecosystem.

La Ecosistema Symbios, que incluye los auriculares Symbios, la pantalla de visualización frontal (HUD), el Tank Pod y la aplicación Halcyon, se presentó a principios de este año, como esbozado on Divernet en febrero.

It is a range of wrist and máscara-buceo integrado montado-computadoras designed to provide real-time data in diving modes ranging from multi-gas and open-circuit to fixed or integrated closed-circuit rebreather and sidemount set-ups. 

Los componentes están diseñados para integrarse perfectamente con otros productos Halcyon y dispositivos de terceros compatibles con Symbios, para simplificar la experiencia submarina de los usuarios. 

Ecosistema Halcyon Symbios (Richie Dinamarca)
Halcyon dive-computadoras (Richie Denmark)

According to Halcyon, Symbios empowers instructors to configure dive-settings seamlessly with intuitive gas-mix presets; to monitor vital dive data clerly and easily whether on the handset or HUD; access detailed dive logs and settings through the app; and streamline gear set-up and la formación with a consistent, modern platform.

“This means smoother teaching moments, more engaged students, and a dive experience that reflects your leadership in the field,” says the manufacturer, which explains that at present it is accepting applications to join the new programme only from certified instructors with a recognised la formación agency. Divemasters and assistant instructors are currently ineligible. 

The offer is for a range of discounts off the recommended retail price of the Symbios Handset / HUD / Tank Pod. The savings vary slightly by market, depending on tariffs and transport costs, but instructors can expect reductions of approximately 30%. La oferta está disponible Sólo hasta el 31 de mayo.

También en Divernet: HALCYON CONECTA A LOS BUCEADORES CON EL ECOSISTEMA SYMBIOS, HALCYON CAMBIA DE MARCA: 'NUEVA IMAGEN, NUEVA AVENTURA'

¿Existe una forma más sencilla de implementar un dSMB?

¿Cómo funcionan las válvulas twinset en el buceo? | Simulacros de apagado y consejos sobre aisladores explicados #scubadiving #askmark #twinset ¿Está confundido acerca de cómo usar las válvulas twinset o realizar un simulacro de apagado de válvula adecuado? Usted no está solo. En este episodio de AskMark, Mark explica cómo funcionan las válvulas en los cilindros gemelos, incluido cómo abrirlas y cerrarlas de manera segura, cómo funcionan las válvulas aisladoras y por qué los simulacros de válvulas (también conocidos como simulacros de apagado o V-Drills) son fundamentales para diagnosticar fugas durante inmersiones técnicas y recreativas. Visite nuestro sitio web para obtener más noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, e informes de viajes: https://divernet.com/ Mark también comparte consejos sobre la memoria muscular para alcanzar los postes izquierdo y derecho, la lógica de aislador primero versus aislador último, y cómo evitar apretar demasiado o colocar la válvula de forma insegura. Esta guía es perfecta para buceadores que están haciendo la transición a equipos gemelos, buceadores de montaje lateral interesados ​​en las configuraciones de colectores o cualquier persona que quiera mejorar sus habilidades de gestión de gases. Cuéntanos en los comentarios cómo tu instructor enseñó ejercicios de válvulas y no olvides dejar tus preguntas usando #AskMark para aparecer en un futuro video. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Enlaces de afiliados importantes a seguir 🔗 ¡Obtén un 15% de descuento en la oferta eSIM internacional! Usa el código: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Compra equipos de buceo aquí: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join NUESTROS SITIOS WEB - Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía subacuática, consejos y sugerencias, reseñas de equipos de buceo - Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único show de buceo en el Reino Unido - Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos los elementos esenciales de tu equipo. Considere utilizar el enlace de afiliado de arriba para apoyar el canal. 🔔 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Hilos: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Sitio web: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Para consultas comerciales: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Videos sugeridos para ti: ▶️ Español: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ==================================== Descargo de responsabilidad: La información contenida en este video no pretende ni implica ser un sustituto del entrenamiento profesional de buceo. El contenido de este video, incluidos texto, gráficos, imágenes e información, es sólo para fines de información general y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado.

¿Cómo funcionan las válvulas en los motores bicilíndricos? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark Hola Mark. ¿Podrías hacer un video sobre cómo manejar las válvulas y el colector en motores bicilíndricos? Es confuso recordar cómo abrir las válvulas y es fácil equivocarse, sobre todo en emergencias. Gracias.
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% de descuento en eSIM internacionales. Usa el código: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NUESTROS SITIOS WEB

Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, reseñas de equipos de buceo
Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, informes de viajes
Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único espectáculo de buceo en el Reino Unido
Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SÍGUENOS EN REDES SOCIALES

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para obtener todos los elementos esenciales de su equipo. Considere utilizar el enlace de afiliado de arriba para respaldar el canal.

La información que se incluye en este video no pretende sustituir la capacitación profesional de buceo ni las recomendaciones de cada fabricante. Todo el contenido, incluidos textos, gráficos, imágenes e información, que se incluye en este video es solo para fines de información general y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado ni los requisitos específicos de los fabricantes de equipos.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Cómo funcionan las válvulas twinset en el buceo | Simulacros de apagado y consejos sobre aisladores

