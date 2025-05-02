Halcyon se dirige a los instructores con Symbios

A substantial dive-computadora discount offer designed for certified diving instructors is the latest initiative from US dive-gear manufacturer Halcyon Dive Systems. It says it has come up with a tailored programme to make it easier for educators to experience and, it hopes, spread its Symbios Ecosystem.

La Ecosistema Symbios, que incluye los auriculares Symbios, la pantalla de visualización frontal (HUD), el Tank Pod y la aplicación Halcyon, se presentó a principios de este año, como esbozado on Divernet en febrero.

It is a range of wrist and máscara-buceo integrado montado-computadoras designed to provide real-time data in diving modes ranging from multi-gas and open-circuit to fixed or integrated closed-circuit rebreather and sidemount set-ups.

Los componentes están diseñados para integrarse perfectamente con otros productos Halcyon y dispositivos de terceros compatibles con Symbios, para simplificar la experiencia submarina de los usuarios.

Halcyon dive-computadoras (Richie Denmark)

According to Halcyon, Symbios empowers instructors to configure dive-settings seamlessly with intuitive gas-mix presets; to monitor vital dive data clerly and easily whether on the handset or HUD; access detailed dive logs and settings through the app; and streamline gear set-up and la formación with a consistent, modern platform.

“This means smoother teaching moments, more engaged students, and a dive experience that reflects your leadership in the field,” says the manufacturer, which explains that at present it is accepting applications to join the new programme only from certified instructors with a recognised la formación agency. Divemasters and assistant instructors are currently ineligible.

The offer is for a range of discounts off the recommended retail price of the Symbios Handset / HUD / Tank Pod. The savings vary slightly by market, depending on tariffs and transport costs, but instructors can expect reductions of approximately 30%. La oferta está disponible Sólo hasta el 31 de mayo.

