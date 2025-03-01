Groundtruth + PADI pitch - Bolsas estancas sumergibles Unda

Viajes-gear manufacturer Groundtruth has linked up with diver la formación agency PADI to market a range of three submersible bolsas named Unda (Latin for ‘wave’).

The standard drybag, priced at £285, is claimed to be a “future-focused viajes companion” that puts ocean and environmental protection to the fore.

Called the Unda 25-litre Roll-Top Dry Mochila, it incorporates a standalone 20-litre Day Tote insert for carrying essentials.

El principal bolsa has a two-way closure system, two exterior water-bottle pockets, a front airtight zipped pocket and a bungee-cord front cage system. Like the other bolsas in the Unda range, it comes in ocean green and deep black.

Day Tote insert in the 10-litre Cross Body Dry bolsa

Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry bolsa

The 10-litre Cross Body Dry bolsa, with its £76 price-tag, has a neoprene front zip pocket and, at the side, a system for attaching additional items featuring two D-rings. The shoulder-strap is adjustable.



Completando la gama está la bandolera impermeable Unda de 1 litro. Tiene una abertura con cremallera hermética con clasificación IP67, lo que significa que permanece impermeable cuando se sumerge hasta 1 m de agua durante al menos media hora. Con correa ajustable y anilla en D externa, esta pequeña bolsa tiene un precio de 73 libras.

Bandolera impermeable Unda de 1 litro

Groundtruth fue formado por un trío de cineastas documentales de investigación, las hermanas Georgia, Sophia y Nina Scott.

The materials used to make their bolsas are produced from 100% recycled plastic waste, including ghost-fishing nets, post-consumer nylon and plastic bottles, and Groundtruth’s patent-pending GT-OCO-CO2 hardware range, made from recycled plastics and captured CO 2 las emisiones.

“Las redes de pesca fantasma representan más del 50 % de todos los desechos plásticos en nuestros océanos, lo que provoca daños irreversibles a los ecosistemas marinos globales”, afirma la directora ejecutiva Georgia Scott. “Al combinar nuestra experiencia en diseño innovador con la dedicación de PADI a la conservación de los océanos, nuestro objetivo es generar un impacto positivo significativo mediante la reutilización de estos plásticos dañinos”.

Según la revista PADI en todo el mundoSegún Lisa Mincklin, vicepresidenta de crecimiento y marketing de la agencia, la asociación de la agencia con Groundtruth ha "revolucionado la forma en que los buceadores pueden llevar consigo sus artículos esenciales y, al mismo tiempo, aumentar su compromiso con la protección del lugar que aman. Es realmente una línea de productos diseñada por buceadores, para buceadores", afirma.

ONUDA bolsas can be ordered through the verdad .

