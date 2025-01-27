Las antiguas maravillas de Malta y Gozo

Prof Timmy Gambin is an Associate Professor in Maritime Archaeology at the Department of Classics and Archaeology, University of Malta, and he has been at the forefront of expeditions to undiscovered wrecks and ancient sites for many years – he will be taking you on a trip behind the scenes of some of the latest research on the Main Stage at the Ir espectáculo de buceo en marzo.

Prof Gambin graduated in History from this University and went on to attain his Masters in Maritime Archaeology and History from the University of Bristol, where he also got his doctorate in Maritime Archaeology. He has been involved in numerous collaborative research projects, and has also co-directed numerous offshore underwater surveys in various parts of the Mediterranean.

El Museo Virtual

Timmy is the initiator and director of the The Virtual Museum – Underwater Malta. Underwater cultural heritage sites are out of sight and more often than not out of mind. The reason for this situation is simple – the physical barrier created by the sea itself. To date, only divers or people in submarines are able to visit these historic time capsules. There still exist limitations brought about by depth, remoteness and legislation.

In fact, one of the central principles of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection of Underwater Cultural Heritage is that ‘State Parties shall promote public awareness regarding the value and importance of underwater cultural heritage’, a principle that is fully endorsed by The Virtual Museum – Underwater Malta. This online platform brings underwater cultural heritage to the surface and into the homes of the general public.

Using 3D, virtual reality and other media, the aim of this website is to provide access to and share Malta’s unique underwater cultural heritage with all members of the public.

The Phoenician Shipwreck Project

In 2007, during an offshore remote sensing survey aimed at mapping Malta’s Underwater Cultural Heritage, a small anomaly was noted in the sonar data.

Since then, the University of Malta, in collaboration with a number of international partners, have been studying what turned out to be one of the most intriguing recent underwater archaeological discoveries.

Situated at a depth of 110m off Xlendi Bay in Gozo, the Phoenician shipwreck consists of an intact and well-preserved mixed cargo datable to the 7th century BC. The mixed contents of stone and ceramic objects are shedding light on the economic history and trade networks of the Central Mediterranean during the Archaic period.

In addition to the archaeological benefits – including the study of hitherto unknown ceramic typologies as well as a wide variety of scientific tests in the post-excavation phases – this site presents other challenges and opportunities regards methodologies and access, as well as the communication of such a site.

You can find out more on the Phoenician Shipwreck Project aquí, and the The Virtual Museum aquí.

The ancient wonders off Malta and Gozo 2

El espectáculo de buceo GO

El espectáculo de buceo GO – la única feria de buceo y viajes para consumidores del Reino Unido – regresa a NAEC Stoneleigh el 1 y 2 de marzo de 2025, justo a tiempo para dar inicio a la nueva temporada, y promete un fin de semana lleno de contenido interactivo, educativo, inspirador y divertido.

Además del escenario principal, esta vez encabezado por la estrella de televisión, autor y aventurero Steve Backshall, que hace un bienvenido regreso al GO Diving Show después de unos años de ausencia, junto con la acuanauta NEEMO entrenada por la NASA y directora de investigación científica en DEEP Dawn Kernagis, el presentador de televisión, autor y favorito de siempre Monty Halls, y el dúo dinámico de exploradores Rannva Joermundsson y Maria Bollerup, que hablarán sobre su reciente Expedición Buteng en Indonesia, nuevamente habrá escenarios dedicados al buceo en el Reino Unido, buceo técnico, fotografía submarina y cuentos inspiradores.

Junto con los escenarios, hay una gran cantidad de elementos interactivos: la siempre popular cueva, la piscina gigante de prueba de buceo, la inmersión en realidad virtual inmersiva con tecnología de naufragio, talleres de apnea y simulacros de desprendimiento y, como novedad para 2025, la oportunidad de probar suerte en el mapeo de naufragios con la Sociedad de Arqueología Náutica y su "naufragio", todo ello disperso entre una variedad cada vez mayor de puestos de oficinas de turismo, fabricantes, la formación agencias, resorts, cruceros de vida a bordo, centros de buceo, minoristas y mucho más.

Este año también se celebra el Concurso NoTanx Zero2Hero El concurso, dirigido a apneístas novatos, contará con 12 candidatos iniciales que participarán en el mismo. la formación con Marcus Greatwood y el equipo NoTanx en Londres a finales de febrero. Luego, cinco finalistas seleccionados competirán en el GO Diving Show durante el fin de semana de marzo, incluidas sesiones de apnea estática en la piscina, para encontrar al ganador general, que recibirá un viaje de una semana a Marsa Shagra Eco-Village, cortesía de Oonasdivers. Haga clic aquí para registrarse y tener la oportunidad de competir.

¡Entradas 2x1 ya disponibles!

Consigue una ganga ahora – Las entradas anticipadas 2x1 ya están disponibles, lo que representa una fantástica relación calidad-precio.

Compra tu entrada antes del 31 de enero de 2025 por 17.50 £ y lleva contigo a tu compañero, a tu pareja o a tu mejor amigo totalmente gratis. ¿O por qué no llevar contigo a ese amigo que no sabe bucear para que pueda ver todas las maravillas del mundo submarino que se está perdiendo?

En efecto, la oferta 2x1 equivale a que cada boleto cuesta solo £8.75Y como siempre, el aparcamiento es gratuito. Y los menores de 16 años entran gratis, así que ¡trae a los niños para pasar un fabuloso día en familia!