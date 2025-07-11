¡El número 99 de Scuba Diver ya está disponible!

Resumen de noticias

Theo James and Stephen Fry target bottom-trawling, marine-life habitat placed off Lancing, and Sir David Attenborough discusses a scary moment with a diving helmet.

Preguntas y respuestas médicas de DAN Europa

Los expertos de Divers Alert Network debaten sobre los riesgos de la malaria y su prevención.

Las Maldivas, segunda parte

Editorial Director Mark Evans continues his voyage on the MY White Pearl, and finally gets to see a whale shark on scuba after decades of missing out.

Q&A with Peter Hughes

We chat to diving pioneer and industry legend Peter Hughes, about his long career in the diving world, his influence on the development of liveaboards, and his efforts to help protect our watery planet.

Scotland, part one

Dean Martin joins Monty Halls for his inaugural Celtic Dagger Expedition up into the wilds of Scotland to explore the origins of the British Commandos.

Divers Alert Network

A detailed explanation of how DAN Europe deals with diver accidents.

Indonesia, segunda parte

Scuba Diver Deutschland editor Daniel Brinckmann takes his epic 1,250km Pearls of Banda and Misool journey aboard luxurious three-master Amira to its conclusion in southern Raja Ampat.

Las Filipinas

A cleaning station off the Philippine island of Negros is one of the three best places in the world to observe Pacific thresher sharks (Alopias pelagicus) at close range, as Daniel Brinckmann explains.

México

Walt Stearns reckons that Mexico’s remote Isla Revillagigedo is one of the best places in the world to dive with and interact with giant oceanic manta rays.

TECH: Bell boys

The ship’s bell has long been the trophy of desire among wreck divers. Leigh Bishop is one man with a number to his own credit, and here he looks into the origin of the ship’s bell as well as the drive divers have to find the ultimate prize.

Noticias

New products coming to market, including apres divewear from DynamicNord, a teal colourway of the Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 traje seco, Mares Power Plana LT aletas, SeaLife Sea Dragon Mini 1200 and 1600 dive lights, Mares Force X máscara, and DynamicNord’s RB-10 rock boots..

Prueba adicional

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the feature-rich OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 dive light.

Reflexiones de Monty

Monty Halls talks about his latest expedition, Celtic Dagger, which traced the history of the Commandos..