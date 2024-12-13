El mayor recurso en línea para buceadores
Buscar
Cierra este cuadro de búsqueda.

Guía local de sitios de buceo en Raja Ampat Arrecife Barracuda

Síganos en Google News
Suscríbete a nuestro boletín semanal
Guía local de sitios de buceo en Raja Ampat Arrecife Barracuda

Near Fam Island in Raja Ampat, Barracuda Reef offers a breathtaking underwater experience with vibrant marine life and stunning coral formations. Known for its scenic reef slope extending from 7 to 25 meters deep, this site is a favourite among divers seeking tranquillity and adventure.

Barracuda Reef boasts a thriving ecosystem where hard and soft corals compete for space, creating a vivid tapestry of colour and life. This dynamic environment supports diverse marine species, making every dive here a captivating experience. The moderate currents and accessible depths allow for relaxed exploration, making it suitable for divers of varying skill levels.

Barracuda Reef
Local Guide to Raja Ampat Dive Sites Barracuda Reef 3

As its name suggests, the reef is famous for its schooling barracudas, often spotted swirling in synchronised formation—a mesmerising sight for any diver. But the spectacle doesn’t end there; the reef is home to a wide variety of marine life, including:

Predators and Large Fish: Blacktip and whitetip reef sharks, wobbegong sharks, trevally, tuna, and mackerel frequently patrol the waters, offering thrilling encounters with the ocean's hunters.

Macro Marvels: Pygmy seahorses, frogfish, and scorpionfish hide among the reef's intricate structures, providing endless opportunities for macro photography.

Diverse Species: Sweetlips, mantis shrimp, and several species of nudibranchs bring diversity to the reef, enchanting divers with their vivid colours and unique behaviours.

Barracuda Reef 3
Local Guide to Raja Ampat Dive Sites Barracuda Reef 4

Small Reef Dwellers: Swarms of damsels, fusiliers, and anthias hover over the reef flats, creating a bustling underwater city.

Barracuda Reef is a playground for marine enthusiasts and photographers alike. While the schooling barracudas are the main attraction, the reef’s sheer abundance of life—from tiny nudibranchs to hunting pelagics—ensures that no dive is the same. Divers often encounter octopuses camouflaged against the reef, while larger schools of tuna trevally provide thrilling open-water action.

The moderate currents make the site ideal for leisurely divers without sacrificing the opportunity for unique marine encounters. Whether you are a seasoned diver or a beginner, Barracuda Reef offers something for everyone. Its location near Fam Island makes it a convenient stop on many dive itineraries, ensuring it remains a must-visit site for those exploring Raja Ampat.

Sobre nosotros Meridian Adventure Buceo Resort:

Located in the stunning Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5-Star Eco Resort. Visit our sitio web:

Últimos Episodio del podcast de Scuba Diver Mag
Experimente Freebreathe, el primero de su tipo en exploración submarina. Un dispositivo de esnórquel personal y portátil que le brinda acceso a un suministro de aire ilimitado hasta 15 pies debajo de la superficie del agua mediante el poder del propio movimiento corporal. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NUESTROS SITIOS WEB Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía subacuática, consejos y sugerencias, reseñas de equipos de buceo Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía subacuática, consejos y sugerencias, informes de viajes Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único espectáculo de buceo en el Reino Unido Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SÍGUENOS EN LAS REDES SOCIALES FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para obtener todos los elementos esenciales de su equipo. Considere usar el enlace de afiliado anterior para apoyar el canal. La información de este video no pretende ni implica sustituir la capacitación profesional de buceo ni las recomendaciones de todos los fabricantes. Todo el contenido, incluidos texto, gráficos, imágenes e información, incluido este video es solo para fines de información general y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado ni los requisitos específicos de los fabricantes de equipos.

Experimente Freebreathe, el primero de su tipo en exploración submarina. Un dispositivo de esnórquel personal y portátil que le brinda acceso a un suministro de aire ilimitado hasta 15 pies debajo de la superficie del agua mediante el poder del propio movimiento corporal.
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NUESTROS SITIOS WEB

Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, reseñas de equipos de buceo
Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, informes de viajes
Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único espectáculo de buceo en el Reino Unido
Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SÍGUENOS EN REDES SOCIALES

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para obtener todos los elementos esenciales de su equipo. Considere utilizar el enlace de afiliado de arriba para respaldar el canal.

La información que se incluye en este video no pretende sustituir la capacitación profesional de buceo ni las recomendaciones de cada fabricante. Todo el contenido, incluidos textos, gráficos, imágenes e información, que se incluye en este video es solo para fines de información general y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado ni los requisitos específicos de los fabricantes de equipos.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Paquete de inmersión subacuática Freebreathe en #DEMA

Enlace de afiliado de Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Compras de equipo: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NUESTROS SITIOS WEB Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía subacuática, consejos y sugerencias, reseñas de equipos de buceo Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía subacuática, consejos y sugerencias, informes de viajes Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único espectáculo de buceo en el Reino Unido Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SÍGUENOS EN LAS REDES SOCIALES FACEBOOK: Español: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos los elementos esenciales de su equipo. Considere usar el enlace de afiliado anterior para apoyar el canal. La información en este video no pretende ni implica ser un sustituto de la capacitación profesional de buceo. Todo el contenido, incluidos texto, gráficos, imágenes e información, incluido en este video es solo para fines de información general y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado. 00:00 Introducción 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Enhebrado de la banda de leva 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Quitar las correas de las aletas 08:19 Cable deslizante 10:16 Cremalleras traseras 12:56 Reguladores plegables 14:26 Cuello mojado

Enlace de afiliado de Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Compras de equipo: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NUESTROS SITIOS WEB

Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, reseñas de equipos de buceo
Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, informes de viajes
Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único espectáculo de buceo en el Reino Unido
Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SÍGUENOS EN REDES SOCIALES

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para obtener todos los elementos esenciales de su equipo. Considere utilizar el enlace de afiliado de arriba para respaldar el canal.

La información contenida en este video no pretende ni implica ser un sustituto del entrenamiento profesional de SCUBA. Todo el contenido, incluidos texto, gráficos, imágenes e información, de este video tiene fines de información general únicamente y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado.
00: 00 Introducción
01:20 Buceo.com
02:20 Roscado de la banda de levas
04:15 Línea de proa
06:42 Cómo quitar las correas de las aletas
08:19 Liderazgo deslizante
10:16 Cremalleras traseras
12:56 Regulaciones plegables
14:26 Cuello mojado

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

Más problemas con los que se enfrentan los buceadores w/@scubacom #scuba #tips #howto

Carcasa para smartphone con transmisión en directo submarina Divolk #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NUESTROS SITIOS WEB Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía submarina, consejos y recomendaciones, reseñas de equipos de buceo Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, consejos y recomendaciones, informes de viajes Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único espectáculo de buceo del Reino Unido Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SÍGUENOS EN LAS REDES SOCIALES FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos los elementos esenciales de su equipo. Considere usar el enlace de afiliado anterior para apoyar el canal. La información en este video no pretende ni implica ser un sustituto de la capacitación profesional de buceo ni de las recomendaciones de todos los fabricantes. Todo el contenido, incluidos texto, gráficos, imágenes e información, incluido este video es solo para fines de información general y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado ni los requisitos específicos de los fabricantes de equipos.

Carcasa para smartphone con transmisión en vivo bajo el agua Divolk
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Hazte fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NUESTROS SITIOS WEB

Sitio web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, reseñas de equipos de buceo
Sitio web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Noticias de buceo, fotografía submarina, sugerencias y consejos, informes de viajes
Sitio web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ El único espectáculo de buceo en el Reino Unido
Sitio web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidad dentro de nuestras marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SÍGUENOS EN REDES SOCIALES

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nos asociamos con https://www.scuba.com y https://www.mikesdivestore.com para obtener todos los elementos esenciales de su equipo. Considere utilizar el enlace de afiliado de arriba para respaldar el canal.

La información que se incluye en este video no pretende sustituir la capacitación profesional de buceo ni las recomendaciones de cada fabricante. Todo el contenido, incluidos textos, gráficos, imágenes e información, que se incluye en este video es solo para fines de información general y no reemplaza la capacitación de un instructor de buceo calificado ni los requisitos específicos de los fabricantes de equipos.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Carcasa para smartphones con transmisión en vivo bajo el agua de Divolk en #DEMA

Suscríbete

¡MANTENGÁMONOS EN CONTACTO!

Obtenga un resumen semanal de todas las noticias y artículos de Divernet Máscara de buceo
¡No enviamos spam! Lea nuestro política de privacidad para más información.

Suscríbete
Notificar de
invitado

0 Comentarios
Más votados
Más Nuevos Más antiguo
Comentarios en línea
Ver todos los comentarios
Comentarios Recientes
Jimmy: Hal Watts: El fallecimiento del señor Scuba
Don Ferris: Hal Watts: El fallecimiento del señor Scuba
kammy: Dunia Barú de Wakatobi
Shane: Últimas noticias: ¡La revista Scuba Diver se muda a Divernet!
Juan: Una salida en solitario de un buceador condujo al descubrimiento de un naufragio en Cornualles
Noticias Recientes
Steve Backshall lleva el océano a las antípodas Steve Backshall lleva el océano a las antípodas
Encuentran el cuerpo de un buceador desaparecido en una playa de Cornualles Encuentran el cuerpo de un buceador desaparecido en una playa de Cornualles
Sentenciado: hombre que estaba detrás de un complot de drogas que dejó muerto a un buzo del CCR Sentenciado: hombre que estaba detrás de un complot de drogas que dejó muerto a un buzo del CCR
Dueño de tienda de buceo condenado a 27 años de cárcel por abuso sexual Dueño de tienda de buceo condenado a 27 años de cárcel por abuso sexual
Ayuda a Fathoms Free a revivir a Stingray Ayuda a Fathoms Free a revivir a Stingray
Recuperan monedas de oro robadas de un naufragio español Recuperan monedas de oro robadas de un naufragio español
Contáctanos
Facebook x-twitter Instagram YouTube Temas
Las imágenes no atribuidas en este sitio son propiedad intelectual del fotógrafo.
Contacto Revista DIVER para obtener más detalles.
Facebook x-twitter Instagram YouTube Temas
Copyright 2024  Rork Media Limited Todos los derechos reservados.